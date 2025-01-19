WATCH: A tearful reunion 471 days in the making

The hostages families, who were waiting at Sheba Medical Center, eagerly embraced their loved ones in a heartfelt reunion over a year in the making.

Emotional moments: Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinbrecher reunite with their families at a hospital in Israel after enduring 471 days in Hamas terrorist captivity in Gaza. ️❤️ Credit: GPO pic.twitter.com/OyWslvTYza — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) January 19, 2025