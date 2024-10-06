Search

WATCH: Al Jazeera skit mocks kidnapping of IDF soldiers on Oct. 7th

Al Jazeera, known for its anti-Israel stance, aired a skit mocking the October 7 massacre, featuring the ‘Orange Dome’ security device that protects only against missiles, not invasions.

