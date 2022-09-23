WATCH: AOC says ‘we’re not having kids’ because of evil capitalism, ‘need immigrants’

Radical left-wing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says young Americans aren’t having children because of the “burdens of capitalism” and that therefore the U.S. needs more immigrants.

