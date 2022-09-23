WATCH: AOC says ‘we’re not having kids’ because of evil capitalism, ‘need immigrants’ September 23, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-aoc-says-were-not-having-kids-because-of-evil-capitalism-need-immigrants/ Email Print Radical left-wing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says young Americans aren’t having children because of the “burdens of capitalism” and that therefore the U.S. needs more immigrants. Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says because of the “burdens of capitalism” people can’t have kids. pic.twitter.com/jnceTNbJis — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2022 Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCradical leftThe SquadU.S. immigrationUS politics