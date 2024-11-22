Search

WATCH: Arab Muslim influencer teaches university students about Israel, Zionism, and the Hamas war

Luai Ahmed, a Yemeni Muslim influencer, sat down with college students and shared the facts about the Gaza war and who is really responsible for the destruction and loss of life.

