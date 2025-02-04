Search

WATCH: Argentinian foreign minister visits and prays at Western Wall

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-argentinian-foreign-minister-visits-and-prays-at-western-wall/
Email Print

Argentinian Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein wished for the safety of Israel and the Jewish people, expressing how special the Western Wall is and emphasizing the need for peace in the region soon.

>