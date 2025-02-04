WATCH: Argentinian foreign minister visits and prays at Western Wall February 4, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-argentinian-foreign-minister-visits-and-prays-at-western-wall/ Email Print Argentinian Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein wished for the safety of Israel and the Jewish people, expressing how special the Western Wall is and emphasizing the need for peace in the region soon.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-03-at-17.36.58_8dc5278b.mp4 ArgentinaGerardo WertheinWestern Wall