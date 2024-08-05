WATCH: Ariel Bibas turns five in Hamas captivity

Ariel Bibas, along with his mother, father, and younger brother Kfir, was brutally taken into Gaza on October 7th.

Ariel Bibas turns 5 today. He’s still being held captive by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza. Watch the video of his classmates wishing him a happy birthday and imagine what it would be like for a child this young to be held h0stage for 304 days. pic.twitter.com/gcl6ZDMWjB — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) August 5, 2024

Ariel Bibas turns five today. This should be a happy day. Instead, he will mark his birthday as a captive in Gaza. We will not rest until Ariel, Kfir, Shiri and Yarden are home. pic.twitter.com/q7krftMmAL — Israel ישראל (@Israel) August 5, 2024