WATCH: Ariel Bibas turns five in Hamas captivity August 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ariel-bibas-turns-five-in-hamas-captivity/ Email Print Ariel Bibas, along with his mother, father, and younger brother Kfir, was brutally taken into Gaza on October 7th. Ariel Bibas turns 5 today. He’s still being held captive by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza. Watch the video of his classmates wishing him a happy birthday and imagine what it would be like for a child this young to be held h0stage for 304 days. pic.twitter.com/gcl6ZDMWjB — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) August 5, 2024 Ariel Bibas turns five today. This should be a happy day. Instead, he will mark his birthday as a captive in Gaza. We will not rest until Ariel, Kfir, Shiri and Yarden are home. pic.twitter.com/q7krftMmAL — Israel ישראל (@Israel) August 5, 2024 20% of Ariel Bibas’s life has been spent in Hamas captivity. Today, he turns five. However, instead of celebrating, him and his family are being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas. We will not stop fighting to bring Ariel and his family home, so that birthdays can be celebrated… pic.twitter.com/iOSXpdCJPM — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) August 5, 2024 Read WATCH: How advanced unmanned weaponry is changing modern warfare Ariel BibasBirthdayGazahostage