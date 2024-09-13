WATCH: Brave Gazans reveal UNRWA’s despicable treatment of anti-Hamas Palestinians September 13, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-brave-gazans-reveal-unrwas-despicable-treatment-of-anti-hamas-palestinians/ Email Print Gazans who speak up against Hamas receive brutal treatment if caught, and UNRWA, the supposed protector of Palestinians, is complicit in these crimes by ignoring their pleas for help. UNRWA, the savior of the Palestinians pic.twitter.com/C0TEdhmW7l — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 12, 2024 GazansHamasUNRWA