Search

Celebrations erupt across Israel as four hostages are rescued safely

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-celebrations-erupt-across-israel-as-four-hostages-are-rescued-safely/
Email Print

Israelis across the country erupted in song and dance when news broke of the daring operation that rescued four hostages from the clutches of Hamas.









Read  WATCH: Korea's Deputy Ambassador breaks down while speaking about the hostages at the UN

>