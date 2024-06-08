Celebrations erupt across Israel as four hostages are rescued safely June 8, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-celebrations-erupt-across-israel-as-four-hostages-are-rescued-safely/ Email Print Israelis across the country erupted in song and dance when news broke of the daring operation that rescued four hostages from the clutches of Hamas. Celebrations in Tiberias for the return of the four kidnappees pic.twitter.com/Mufr6vVSap— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) June 8, 2024 People celebrating near to where Noa Argamani and her family are after she was rescued today from Gaza pic.twitter.com/GJ4zpKg3gM— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) June 8, 2024 More people celebrating the return of the 4 rescued hostages from Gaza pic.twitter.com/odStdYJEvz — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) June 8, 2024 On Tel Aviv beach, the lifeguards announce the rescue of four hostages. Listen to the reaction pic.twitter.com/UPNfUBcpIS— Jake Wallis Simons (@JakeWSimons) June 8, 2024Read WATCH: Korea's Deputy Ambassador breaks down while speaking about the hostages at the UN hostages