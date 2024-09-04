WATCH: Chris Cuomo delivers a moving tribute to six murdered Israeli hostages September 4, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-chris-cuomo-delivers-a-moving-tribute-to-six-murdered-israeli-hostages/ Email Print Political commentator Chris Cuomo commented on the media headlines and protesters which whitewashed the horrific murders and the need for peace and change and to look inward. Listen to every minute of this. Thank you @ChrisCuomo. May the memory of Hersh, Eden, Carmel, Ori, Alex and Almog be a blessing . pic.twitter.com/f9jtby6LVi — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 4, 2024 Chris CuomoHamashostages