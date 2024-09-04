Search

WATCH: Chris Cuomo delivers a moving tribute to six murdered Israeli hostages

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-chris-cuomo-delivers-a-moving-tribute-to-six-murdered-israeli-hostages/
Email Print

Political commentator Chris Cuomo commented on the media headlines and protesters which whitewashed the horrific murders and the need for peace and change and to look inward.

>