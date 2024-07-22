WATCH: CNN calls Jewish governor a ‘risky’ VP pick for Kamala Harris

Following President Biden’s decision to drop out of the reelection race, many Democratic politicians have endorsed Kamala Harris as the nominee, with the question now being who will serve as her running mate if made the nominee.

CNN is worried that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s Jewish faith could be a liability if he joins Kamala Harris on the ticket.

“He’s Jewish, there can be some risks putting him on the ticket” pic.twitter.com/me526BnUp4

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 22, 2024