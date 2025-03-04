WATCH: Egyptian journo – ‘Hamas has become a burden on the Palestinian cause’

Egyptian journalist Emad Adeeb stated that Arab countries will refuse to fund Gaza’s reconstruction unless Hamas lays down its weapons—something he believes they are unlikely to do—and agreed that President Trump’s plan for Gaza is the only option on the table.

Egyptian Journalist Emad Adeeb: There Will Be No Foreign Aid for Reconstruction in Gaza and Lebanon Unless Hamas and Hizbullah Surrender Their Weapons; Trump’s Plan Is Absurd, But It Is the Only Plan on the Table Right Now pic.twitter.com/SJ1rrdMYvD — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 4, 2025