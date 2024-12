WATCH: Egyptian president Sisi meets with Iranian president, Erdogan during D8 summit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Iranian President Masoud Pezhkian in Cairo, marking the first Iranian presidential visit in 11 years, alongside a separate meeting with Turkish President Erdogan during the D8 Summit.

