Search

WATCH: Father, son, and cousin admit to raping then killing Israeli woman on Oct. 7th

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-father-son-and-cousin-admit-to-raping-then-killing-israeli-woman-on-oct-7th/
Email Print

Horrific interrogation footage shows a captured Hamas terrorist confessing to raping an Israeli woman during the massacre, who said his father and cousin followed suit, with his father subsequently killing the woman.



>