WATCH: Father, son, and cousin admit to raping then killing Israeli woman on Oct. 7th

Horrific interrogation footage shows a captured Hamas terrorist confessing to raping an Israeli woman during the massacre, who said his father and cousin followed suit, with his father subsequently killing the woman. This is what evil incarnate looks like.A Hamas terrorist tells the interrogation with chilling coldness: "My father raped a 30-year-old young woman, then me and after that my cousin." In the end, my father murdered her.' pic.twitter.com/IEGkHmJ8U1— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) May 23, 2024