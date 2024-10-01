WATCH: Footage of the deadly terror attack near the Tel Aviv rail October 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-footage-of-the-deadly-terror-attack-near-the-tel-aviv-rail/ Email Print Two Palestinian gunmen murdered six Israelis and wounded nine more in a horrific terror attack moments before Iran unleashed over 180 ballistic missiles at Israel. Graphic warning: Footage shows the deadly terror shooting attack in Jaffa this evening. Two Palestinian terrorists, one armed with an assault rifle and the other with a knife, murdered six people and wounded nine others on Tel Aviv's light rail and a nearby street. pic.twitter.com/JaZbwgDGdi — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 1, 2024 BREAKING: A mass shooting with 2 gunmen is currently taking place in Tel Aviv near the Jaffa border, with several casualties reported. Israeli police say it’s an Islamic terrorist attack. The shooting began as soon as Iran started firing missiles into Israel. Tomorrow is… pic.twitter.com/fQezvjcYRf — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 1, 2024 Read WATCH: Hamas releases video of last words of failed Tel Aviv suicide bomber, threatens more attacks 🔊 Multiple Casualties in Severe Terror Attack in Tel Aviv Shooting continues in Tel Aviv, with reports of three attack sites. At least six people are critically injured. An emergency situation has been declared. There are reports of terrorists on a train, who exited the light… pic.twitter.com/ODdx8KEgA7 — Israel News Pulse (@israelnewspulse) October 1, 2024 Tel Aviv