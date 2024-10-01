Search

WATCH: Footage of the deadly terror attack near the Tel Aviv rail

Two Palestinian gunmen murdered six Israelis and wounded nine more in a horrific terror attack moments before Iran unleashed over 180 ballistic missiles at Israel.

Graphic warning:

