WATCH: Footage of the deadly terror attack near the Tel Aviv rail

Two Palestinian gunmen murdered six Israelis and wounded nine more in a horrific terror attack moments before Iran unleashed over 180 ballistic missiles at Israel.

Graphic warning:

Two Palestinian terrorists, one armed with an assault rifle and the other with a knife, murdered six people and wounded nine others on Tel Aviv's light rail and a nearby street. pic.twitter.com/JaZbwgDGdi

Footage shows the deadly terror shooting attack in Jaffa this evening.

BREAKING:

A mass shooting with 2 gunmen is currently taking place in Tel Aviv near the Jaffa border, with several casualties reported. Israeli police say it’s an Islamic terrorist attack.

The shooting began as soon as Iran started firing missiles into Israel.

Tomorrow is… pic.twitter.com/fQezvjcYRf

— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 1, 2024