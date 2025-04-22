WATCH: Hezbollah commander escapes initial IDF strike but unable to evade second April 22, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-commander-escapes-initial-idf-strike-but-unable-to-evade-second/ Email Print The IDF says it eliminated Hezbollah commander Ali Kaid Hashem in southern Lebanon after a failed first drone strike. He ran, but the second missile hit its mark.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-22-at-14.15.24_223c8c52.mp4 HezbollahIDFLebanon