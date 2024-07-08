WATCH: Hezbollah missile operative reveals arsenal used against Israel July 8, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-missile-operative-reveals-arsenal-used-against-israel/ Email Print The operative described the Burkan rocket, which comes in three levels of power, the Falaq 1 and 2, and boasted that the Hezbollah’s rocket attacks are nearly on par with Israeli air raids. Rare interview with a Hezbollah artillery officer:The Terrorist Reviews the Organization’s Rockets Used against Israel:“We Have Been Preparing for This War for 17 Years, and Have Revealed Only a Small Portion of Our Weapons; Our Rockets Have Similar Impact to That of the… pic.twitter.com/nWhBCocrHv — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 8, 2024 BurkandronesFalaqHezbollahmissiles