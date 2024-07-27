WATCH: Hezbollah rocket attack kills 12, wounding dozens of others

A Hezbollah rocket struck a soccer field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams, killing 12 people between the ages of 10-20, and wounding over 30 others.

Hezbollah Targets Children in Majdal Shams: At Least 10 Killed, Most Teenagers, in Soccer Field Attack A security official stated, "We are targeting Hezbollah operatives because they continuously target our kids." Sources added, "There will definitely be a widespread response to… pic.twitter.com/mRgQ72Hxmx — Adam Albilya – אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya) July 27, 2024

The Rambam Hospital in Haifa is preparing to receive the injured. All doctors and nurses on leave have been urgently called in. pic.twitter.com/wcDYuuYwu4 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) July 27, 2024

Devastated Israeli parents running to their children who were just bombed by Hezbollah pic.twitter.com/VNdiinMwnG — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) July 27, 2024