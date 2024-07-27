Search

WATCH: Hezbollah rocket attack kills 12, wounding dozens of others

A Hezbollah rocket struck a soccer field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams, killing 12 people between the ages of 10-20, and wounding over 30 others.

