WATCH: Highway sign in Iran reads 'Death to Khamanei' January 18, 2025

The Iranian people have been brutally oppressed for decades, and with the regime's terror proxies nearly dismantled, the citizens of Iran feel a revolution may be in their future. Breaking: Large "Death to Khamenei" banner on one of the main highways of Tehran tonight pic.twitter.com/1bDhvABuSc— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) January 18, 2025 IranrebellionSupreme Leader Ali Khamenei