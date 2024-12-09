WATCH: Houthi drone smashes into rooftop balcony causing no injuries December 9, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-houthi-drone-smashes-into-rooftop-balcony-causing-no-injuries/ Email Print The military has launched an extensive investigation to determine why warning sirens failed to activate during the attack, though, fortunately, no injuries occurred despite the lack of advance warning.#WATCH: The moment the UAV struck the building in Yavne. pic.twitter.com/89vs4CR3b1 https://t.co/aL2w4kOFme— Israel National News – Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) December 9, 2024 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-09-at-09.34.27_ae6a2db1.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-09-at-09.40.13_ba104780.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-09-at-09.40.14_a0f8ec77.mp4 DroneHouthiYavne