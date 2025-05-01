WATCH: IDF airstrikes eliminate two Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon May 1, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-airstrikes-eliminate-two-hezbollah-terrorists-in-southern-lebanon/ Email Print Earlier today, IDF aircraft eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists from the ‘Radwan Force’ in the Mis al-Jabal area of southern Lebanon—one a known terrorist, the other actively gathering intelligence near the border.מוקדם יותר היום, צה"ל תקף וחיסל באמצעות כלי טיס, מחבל ב'כוח רדואן' של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב מיס אל ג'בל שבדרום לבנון.כמו כן, צה"ל תקף וחיסל מוקדם יותר היום באמצעות כלי טיס, מחבל נוסף של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב מיס אל ג'בל שבדרום לבנון, אשר פעל במרחב הגבול ואסף מודיעין… pic.twitter.com/8H4bvdWSLa— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 1, 2025 HezbollahIDFLebanon