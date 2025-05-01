Search

WATCH: IDF airstrikes eliminate two Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon

Earlier today, IDF aircraft eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists from the ‘Radwan Force’ in the Mis al-Jabal area of southern Lebanon—one a known terrorist, the other actively gathering intelligence near the border.

