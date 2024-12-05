Search

WATCH: IDF arrests terrorist injured in drone strike directly from hospital bed

Ayman Ghanam was part of a three-man terrorist cell responsible for a shooting at the Mehola Junction, that claimed the life of 23-year-old Yonatan Deutsch and left 32-year-old Anas Jaramana injured.

