WATCH: IDF destroys rocket launcher responsible for Rishon LeZion attack August 26, 2024

A rocket launch from the Khan Younis area aimed at the Tel Aviv fell into an open area outside city limits, causing no injuries or damage. GAZA UPDATE – An Hxmas rocket launcher used in an attack on central Israel last night was eliminated in an airstrike, the IDF reports. – The rocket fired by Hxmas struck an open area near Rishon Lezion. Hxmas claimed they targeted Tel Aviv. – The IDF located the launcher near… pic.twitter.com/HAiI7rM2ih — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 26, 2024