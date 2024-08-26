WATCH: IDF destroys rocket launcher responsible for Rishon LeZion attack

A rocket launch from the Khan Younis area aimed at the Tel Aviv fell into an open area outside city limits, causing no injuries or damage.

GAZA UPDATE

– An Hxmas rocket launcher used in an attack on central Israel last night was eliminated in an airstrike, the IDF reports.

– The rocket fired by Hxmas struck an open area near Rishon Lezion. Hxmas claimed they targeted Tel Aviv.

– The IDF located the launcher near… pic.twitter.com/HAiI7rM2ih

