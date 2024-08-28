Search

WATCH: IDF drone uncovers explosives lab hidden in a northern Judea and Samaria mosque

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-drone-uncovers-explosives-lab-hidden-in-a-northern-judea-and-samaria-mosque/
Email Print

The IDF recently began a multi-week counterterror operation across Judea and Samaria in an effort to quell terror attacks and the production of weapons.

>