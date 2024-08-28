WATCH: IDF drone uncovers explosives lab hidden in a northern Judea and Samaria mosque

The IDF recently began a multi-week counterterror operation across Judea and Samaria in an effort to quell terror attacks and the production of weapons.

WATCH The IDF reports uncovering an operations center and explosives laboratory within a mosque in the Fara'a camp, located in northern Judea and Samaria. pic.twitter.com/rXCAovuGFs — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 28, 2024