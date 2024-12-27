WATCH: IDF soldiers light the menorah from all war fronts December 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-soldiers-light-the-menorah-from-all-war-fronts/ Email Print For the second year, thousands of soldiers are separated from their families during this joyous holiday to defend the Jewish nation from attacks, much like in the ancient Chanukah story.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-27-at-00.14.38_d34a5102.mp4 ChanukahIDFmenorah