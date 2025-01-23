WATCH: IDF troops chase escaping backward driving terrorist during Jenin raid January 23, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-troops-chase-escaping-backward-driving-terrorist-during-jenin-raid/ Email Print Three days ago, the IDF, along with other security departments, initiated a widespread raid in the city of Jenin aimed at uprooting and dismantling the heavily embedded terror groups, confiscating all their weapons.CRAZY FOOTAGEIDF is chasing a terror suspect while the suspect is in running away in reverse. pic.twitter.com/liJP6cDIIK— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 23, 2025 counterterrorIDFJenin