WATCH: 'Impoverished' Gazan boasts about purchasing expensive electronics September 15, 2024

Despite humanitarian groups pushing the 'famine' narrative, videos from inside Gaza show a different story, with stocked stores, meat, and even rare electronics. A Gazan proudly claims, "Even during the war, you can get anything, even a PlayStation 5." "It's just 700 shekels ($188)." "The stores are fully stocked."@assafgibor pic.twitter.com/LfJs0yrjhQ — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 15, 2024 FamineGazahumanitarian aidPS5War