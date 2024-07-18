Search

WATCH: Intercepted calls reveal Gazans’ excitement over news of Mohammed Deif’s death

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-intercepted-calls-reveal-gazans-excitement-upon-hearing-mohammed-deif-was-killed/
Email Print

The IDF released two phone calls of Gazans relaying the news that Hamas commander Mohammed Deif was killed in an Israeli airstrike, to which the response was wishing Yahya Sinwar was next, revealing the true scope of abandonment Palestinians feel.



>