WATCH: Intercepted calls reveal Gazans’ excitement over news of Mohammed Deif’s death July 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-intercepted-calls-reveal-gazans-excitement-upon-hearing-mohammed-deif-was-killed/ Email Print The IDF released two phone calls of Gazans relaying the news that Hamas commander Mohammed Deif was killed in an Israeli airstrike, to which the response was wishing Yahya Sinwar was next, revealing the true scope of abandonment Palestinians feel. LISTEN: “THEY ELIMINATED DEIF’” Israeli intelligence recorded a phone conversation between two Gazan civilians on July 13. They praised the elimination of Muhammed Deif and expressed hope that the same fate would befall Yahya Sinwar, the Hxmas leader in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/zVGbLg7ppY — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 18, 2024 airstrikegazasHamas leadershipMohammed DeifYahya Sinwar