WATCH: Iran rains hundreds of ballistic missiles across the entire State of Israel October 1, 2024

12 million Israelis went running for their bomb shelters as Iran rained nearly 400 ballistic missiles across the entire country, and reports are so far suggesting no serious injuries at the time.

Insane video showing Iranian ballistic missiles striking Israel pic.twitter.com/t94oRmrpYa — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 1, 2024

Iran attack on Israel Crazy footage of interceptions and falling explosive missiles and burning shrapnel South of Israel Look at the size of these things! pic.twitter.com/XBLyi5pj76 — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) October 1, 2024

Footage from the Negev https://t.co/gamUaD1UgY pic.twitter.com/8APgKchaa4 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 1, 2024

Iranian projectiles over Israel. Approx. 10 million Israeli civilians are the targets of Iranian projectiles. We will never apologise for protecting our people . Am Yisrael Chai pic.twitter.com/huCBFNeGJF — David Saranga (@DavidSaranga) October 1, 2024

Reports of 2 waves of ballistic missiles fired from Iran against Israel pic.twitter.com/YFN56jv5sF — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 1, 2024

BREAKING: Another video shows a large number of Iranian ballistic missiles hitting Israel pic.twitter.com/krLIAco6c5 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 1, 2024

Interceptions over the Kotel in Jersualem. pic.twitter.com/R0WG5vmXN7 — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) October 1, 2024

Insane Footage showing Dozens of Iranian Ballistic Missiles raining over Israel. pic.twitter.com/6l1Wog1iCb — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 1, 2024

Impacts in Southern Israel pic.twitter.com/WUfYbxSA00 — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) October 1, 2024