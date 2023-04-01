WATCH: Iranian pours yogurt on 2 women in shop for not wearing hijab April 1, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-pours-yogurt-on-2-women-in-shop-for-not-wearing-hijab/ Email Print The women were later arrested and the supermarket was shut down after its owner defended them. During the Ramadan, religious men, particularly supporters of #Iran's Islamic Regime become more wild. See how a regime supporter attacked a woman over not covering her hair in Shandiz. The reason for Muslim men's brutal reaction to women not wearing hijab in this month is that… pic.twitter.com/QEurSYS8yl — Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) March 31, 2023 HijabIranIranian protestsmorality