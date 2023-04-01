WATCH: Iranian pours yogurt on 2 women in shop for not wearing hijab

During the Ramadan, religious men, particularly supporters of #Iran's Islamic Regime become more wild. See how a regime supporter attacked a woman over not covering her hair in Shandiz. The reason for Muslim men's brutal reaction to women not wearing hijab in this month is that… pic.twitter.com/QEurSYS8yl

— Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) March 31, 2023