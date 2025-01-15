WATCH: Iranian president claims plot to kill Trump wasn’t Iranian

In an interview with NBC, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian refuted claims that Iran was behind plans to assassinate Donald Trump during his campaign.

This is a complete lie by Pezeshkian. Just lies. And there's no pushback from NBC. The supreme leader literally has had a video and posters on his website simulating the assassination of President-elect Trump. I know Lester is in #Iran but this is just basic research and probing… pic.twitter.com/uyce0rtVvt

— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) January 14, 2025