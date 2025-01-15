WATCH: Iranian president claims plot to kill Trump wasn’t Iranian January 15, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-president-claims-plot-to-kill-trump-wasnt-iranian/ Email Print In an interview with NBC, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian refuted claims that Iran was behind plans to assassinate Donald Trump during his campaign.This is a complete lie by Pezeshkian. Just lies. And there's no pushback from NBC. The supreme leader literally has had a video and posters on his website simulating the assassination of President-elect Trump. I know Lester is in #Iran but this is just basic research and probing… pic.twitter.com/uyce0rtVvt— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) January 14, 2025 Donald Trump assassination attemptIranMasoud Pezeshkian