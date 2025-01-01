Search

WATCH: Iranian TV airs simulation of multi-pronged attack on Port of Eilat

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-tv-airs-simulation-of-multi-pronged-attack-on-port-of-eilat/
Email Print

The TV host gave a detailed description of vital and strategic points at the port and then demonstrated what an attack involving the Houthis, Iraq, and Iran launching missiles and drones would look like.

>