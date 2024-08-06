WATCH: Iron Dome interceptor misses drone, strikes highway in northern Israel August 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iron-dome-interceptor-misses-drone-strikes-highway-in-northern-israel/ Email Print Nineteen Israelis were injured today when Hezbollah launched suicide drones into northern Israel, with most of them flying unimpeded. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/WhatsApp-Video-2024-08-06-at-17.16.19_65f35d6b.mp4 HezbollahIron Domesuicide drones