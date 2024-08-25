Search

WATCH: Iron Dome intercepts dozens of rockets as Hezbollah launches widespread barrage

Hezbollah launched over 300 rockets at northern Israeli communities, some striking homes directly, many were intercepted, and no injuries were reported.

