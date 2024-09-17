WATCH Israeli actor sports yellow ribbon at Emmys in support of hostages

The yellow ribbon has become a symbol for the Israeli hostages in Gaza, and Ido Samuel showed his support for their suffering by wearing it on TV’s largest award stage.

Israeli actor Ido Samuel, known for his role in “We Were the Lucky Ones”, wore a yellow pin to the Emmys to raise awareness about the 101 hostages which have been held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza for over 11 months. ️ #bringthemhomenow pic.twitter.com/GagLmFRcMv — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) September 16, 2024