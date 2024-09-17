WATCH Israeli actor sports yellow ribbon at Emmys in support of hostages

Search

Israeli actor sports yellow ribbon at Emmys in support of hostages

The yellow ribbon has become a symbol for the Israeli hostages in Gaza, and Ido Samuel showed his support for their suffering by wearing it on TV’s largest award stage.

