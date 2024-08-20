WATCH: Israeli airstrike obliterates vital Hezbollah weapons depot August 20, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-airstrike-obliterates-vital-hezbollah-weapons-depot/ Email Print Rockets were seen firing from within the inferno, suggesting large amounts of missiles and other explosives were being stored in the facility. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/WhatsApp-Video-2024-08-19-at-21.28.00_d6b81d83.mp4BREAKING Lebanese reports indicate Israeli strikes in the Lebanon Valley, near the outskirts of Nabi Shit, approximately 70 km from Israeli territory. pic.twitter.com/iQbng2dmXH — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 19, 2024 This is a serious strike. Looks like Hezbollah weapons are cooking https://t.co/yK8rTmUnNJ pic.twitter.com/hkEf3uJqCt — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 19, 2024 The Israeli Air Force has announced that Airstrikes were conducted in the past few hours on several Hezbollah Weapons Storage Facilities in the Beqaa Valley of Eastern Lebanon, with Secondary Explosions being Observed at each Site suggesting the presence of Significant Munitions. pic.twitter.com/bIsCMGCRBS — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 19, 2024 Read A big win for Israel airstrikesHezbollahIDF