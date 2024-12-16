WATCH: Israeli airstrike on UNRWA school in Khan Younis kills 20 terrorists

As news of an impending ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas swirl, the IDF continues to eliminate threats in the Gaza Strip, wherever they may be.

An Israeli air strike hits a shelter housing displaced families in Khan Younis, in #Gaza, killing at least 20 people, including women and children, medics say.https://t.co/vsYqqcIBPD pic.twitter.com/1c9JpS1neR — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) December 16, 2024