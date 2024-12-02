Search

WATCH: Israeli social media influencer covers up pro-Hamas graffiti in London

Yoseph Haddad and his group took to walls in London that were defaced with pro-Palestinian and pro-Hamas graffiti, transforming them with Stars of David, ‘F-Hamas’ messages, and other slogans to counter the narrative.

