WATCH: Israeli social media influencer covers up pro-Hamas graffiti in London

Yoseph Haddad and his group took to walls in London that were defaced with pro-Palestinian and pro-Hamas graffiti, transforming them with Stars of David, ‘F-Hamas’ messages, and other slogans to counter the narrative.

After previous visits to London, we returned to fix the graffiti supporting terrorism and Palestinian propaganda… This is, by the way, a legal area for graffiti, but graffiti supporting Israel and the hostages rather than terrorism would be much better! Not only does the truth… pic.twitter.com/xtMHoXI8S6 — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) December 2, 2024