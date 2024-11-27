Search

WATCH: Israel’s final airstrikes before ceasefire hit Beirut, weapon depots, and smuggling routes

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israels-final-airstrikes-before-ceasefire-hit-beirut-weapon-depots-and-smuggling-routes/
Email Print

In the final hours before the 4 a.m. ceasefire, the Israeli Air Force unleashed a barrage of strikes, hitting 330 key Hezbollah targets across Lebanon.

>