WATCH: Israel’s final airstrikes before ceasefire hit Beirut, weapon depots, and smuggling routes

In the final hours before the 4 a.m. ceasefire, the Israeli Air Force unleashed a barrage of strikes, hitting 330 key Hezbollah targets across Lebanon.

