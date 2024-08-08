Search

WATCH: JD Vance asks reporters if they’re lonely since Kamala Harris won’t answer any questions

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jd-vance-asks-reporters-if-theyre-lonely-since-kamala-harris-wont-answer-any-questions/
Email Print

JD Vance and Kamala Harris landed on the same tarmac, prompting the Vice President to swiftly exit with her motorcade before Vance could approach.

>