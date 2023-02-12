Search

WATCH: Jerusalem Arab neighborhood mourns terrorist who murdered Jewish children

On Friday, the Muezzin in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiya, through the loudspeakers of the “al-Arbaeen” mosque, mourned the death of the car-ramming terrorist who murdered two Jewish children and a young Jewish man. Other victims are in hospital in moderate condition. (Video courtesy Abu Ali Express)