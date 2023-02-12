WATCH: Jerusalem Arab neighborhood mourns terrorist who murdered Jewish children February 12, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jerusalem-arab-neighborhood-mourns-death-of-terrorist-who-murdered-jewish-children/ Email Print On Friday, the Muezzin in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiya, through the loudspeakers of the “al-Arbaeen” mosque, mourned the death of the car-ramming terrorist who murdered two Jewish children and a young Jewish man. Other victims are in hospital in moderate condition. (Video courtesy Abu Ali Express) https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/video_2023-02-12_16-34-13.mp4 Car-rammingEastern JerusalemJerusalem ArabsJerusalem terrorRadical Islam