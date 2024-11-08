WATCH: Jews violently hunted down in Amsterdam

Following a Maccabi Tel Aviv and Amsterdam Ajax soccer match, Jews reported being run over, assaulted, and intimidated by gangs of Middle Eastern men.

BREAKING: Middle Eastern migrants are out hunting Jews in Amsterdam tonight. Watch as two men speaking Arabic run a Jew over in the streets of Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/G27uJ6ITzO — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 8, 2024

I can't believe my eyes that they see a Jew in 2024 shouting I'm not a Jew so they stop attacking him. 1938 all over again!? pic.twitter.com/AxpP3cHiJu — Eli Afriat (@EliAfriatISR) November 8, 2024

#WATCH: An antisemitic mob in Amsterdam holds a Jewish soccer fan against his will and tries to force him to say “free palestine” pic.twitter.com/1udX0eMnkS — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 8, 2024

These are the horrific scenes from Amsterdam, where Jews are being beaten up. pic.twitter.com/7OhJbfurqA — Shmuli Brown (@UniRabbi) November 8, 2024

Two days before the anniversary of Kristallnacht; horrific videos coming out of Amsterdam tonight as Jewish soccer fans are brutalized by mobs shouting “Free Palestine” pic.twitter.com/Y1Tupl2tpu — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 8, 2024