WATCH: Jews violently hunted down in Amsterdam November 8, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jews-violently-hunted-down-in-amsterdam/ Email Print Following a Maccabi Tel Aviv and Amsterdam Ajax soccer match, Jews reported being run over, assaulted, and intimidated by gangs of Middle Eastern men.BREAKING: Middle Eastern migrants are out hunting Jews in Amsterdam tonight.Watch as two men speaking Arabic run a Jew over in the streets of Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/G27uJ6ITzO— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 8, 2024 I can't believe my eyes that they see a Jew in 2024 shouting I'm not a Jew so they stop attacking him. 1938 all over again!? pic.twitter.com/AxpP3cHiJu— Eli Afriat (@EliAfriatISR) November 8, 2024 #WATCH: An antisemitic mob in Amsterdam holds a Jewish soccer fan against his will and tries to force him to say “free palestine” pic.twitter.com/1udX0eMnkS — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 8, 2024 These are the horrific scenes from Amsterdam, where Jews are being beaten up. pic.twitter.com/7OhJbfurqA— Shmuli Brown (@UniRabbi) November 8, 2024 Two days before the anniversary of Kristallnacht; horrific videos coming out of Amsterdam tonight as Jewish soccer fans are brutalized by mobs shouting “Free Palestine” pic.twitter.com/Y1Tupl2tpu— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 8, 2024 Read ‘Violence is the only path forward’: Columbia University anti-Israel group voices open support for terrorism, student who says Zionists don’t deserve to live What you are seeing in Amsterdam tonight is a pogrom. Imported islamic thugs are hunting Jews in the streets.It's not 1934, it's 2024. Europe opened its doors to the dregs of the world and allowed this to happen. pic.twitter.com/EB8GQRphnL— ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 8, 2024 AmsterdamAntisemitismassaultPogrom