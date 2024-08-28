WATCH: Kamala Harris now wants to build the border wall that she called Trump’s ‘vanity project’

‘We don’t need a multibillion-dollar wall,’ Harris said in February 2019. ‘That wall ain’t gonna stop them.’

By Thaleigha Rampersad, The Washington Free Beacon

During her failed 2020 campaign, Kamala Harris repeatedly said that then-president Donald Trump’s plan to build a southern border wall was a “vanity project,” aimed at distracting the American people from his other policies.

“We don’t need a multibillion-dollar wall,” Harris said in February 2019. “That wall ain’t gonna stop them.”

Now that she’s facing an immigration crisis during her second run for the presidency, Harris says she supports Trump’s signature proposal, pledging to sign a recent border security bill and spend hundreds of millions of dollars to build a wall.