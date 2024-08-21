Search

WATCH: Kamala Harris supporters can’t name their favorite policy she’s instituted

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-kamala-harris-supporters-cant-name-their-favorite-policy-shes-instituted/
Email Print

Political commentator Benny Johnson went around asking Harris supporters what their favorite thing she’s done as Vice President is, and none of them could provide a straight answer.

>