WATCH: Kamala Harris supporters can’t name their favorite policy she’s instituted

Political commentator Benny Johnson went around asking Harris supporters what their favorite thing she's done as Vice President is, and none of them could provide a straight answer. I Asked Kamala Harris Supporters at the DNC Convention why they support Kamala Harris. The responses are just incredible: pic.twitter.com/yNVjgiqJ16 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 20, 2024