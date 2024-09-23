Search

WATCH: Lebanese scholar scorns Nasrallah, claims terror leader has no real power

A Lebanese Shiite scholar argues that while Hassan Nasrallah is often seen as Hezbollah’s leader, the real decision-making power lies with Iran and other influential figures in the organization, and that’s why Israel has let him live.



