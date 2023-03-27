WATCH: Left-wing Israelis join Palestinian protest in London, and this happened March 27, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-left-wing-israelis-join-palestinian-protest-in-london-and-this-happened/ Email Print “We respect you,” the Israelis, who were protesting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the UK, told the anti-Israel demonstrators. We filmed some naive, but well intentioned, left-wing Israelis join an anti-Israel protest in London. What happened next shows why there isn’t peace. pic.twitter.com/GWbSwW9fdI — Israel Advocacy Movement (@israel_advocacy) March 26, 2023 anti-Israel activismAnti-Netanyahu protestsBritish Jews