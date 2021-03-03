WATCH: Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, turns 90 in quarantine March 3, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mikhail-gorbachev-last-soviet-leader-turns-90-in-quarantine/ Email Print Former Soviet leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner and Mikhail Gorbachev, credited with ending the Cold War, celebrated his 90th birthday Tuesday “in quarantine in hospital for the duration of the pandemic,” Vladimir Polyakov, spokesman for the Gorbachev Foundation, told AFP. Former Soviet UnionMikhail GorbachevPandemic