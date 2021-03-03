Search

WATCH: Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, turns 90 in quarantine

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mikhail-gorbachev-last-soviet-leader-turns-90-in-quarantine/
Email Print

Former Soviet leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner and Mikhail Gorbachev, credited with ending the Cold War, celebrated his 90th birthday Tuesday “in quarantine in hospital for the duration of the pandemic,” Vladimir Polyakov, spokesman for the Gorbachev Foundation, told AFP.