Search

WATCH: Milei speaks about weekly Torah portion during swearing-in of Jewish foreign minister

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-milei-speaks-about-weekly-torah-portion-during-swearing-in-of-jewish-foreign-minister/
Email Print

Gerardo Werthen was sworn in as Argentina’s new foreign minister using a Torah and then Milei offered some words from the weekly Torah portion relating to Werthen’s appointment

>