WATCH: Milei speaks about weekly Torah portion during swearing-in of Jewish foreign minister November 5, 2024

Gerardo Werthen was sworn in as Argentina's new foreign minister using a Torah and then Milei offered some words from the weekly Torah portion relating to Werthen's appointmenthttps://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/WhatsApp-Video-2024-11-05-at-11.00.22_dc456daf.mp4שר החוץ החדש של ארגנטינה,מר ג'ררדו ורטהיים,עשה נדר על התורה היום באירוע על כניסתו לתפקיד החדש. בסוף האירוע נשיא ארגנטינה חאבייר מיליי, הפתיע את כולם עם דברי תורה על פרשת השבוע "לך לך", והסביר שזה קשור לתפקידו של שר החוץ החדש. pic.twitter.com/3QFyGpoEkl— חאבייר מיליי בעברית (@mileihebrew) November 5, 2024 ArgentinaForeign MinisterGerardo Werthenjavier milei