WATCH: Mosab Yousef reacts to killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar

The Son of Hamas detailed what Middle Eastern nations and those that want to see lasting peace in the region have to do now that Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar is dead.

Sinwar is dead but the war is not over. Those who call for the end of war are disconnected from reality.

The United States must give Israel all the necessary support to take over Rafah immediately. And the U.S. government must remove Ayatollah from power.

Years of negotiating… pic.twitter.com/pFNMtuNXwR

— Mosab Hassan Yousef (@MosabHasanYOSEF) October 18, 2024