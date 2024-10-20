Search

WATCH: Mosab Yousef reacts to killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mosab-yousef-reacts-to-killing-of-hamas-chief-yahya-sinwar/
Email Print

The Son of Hamas detailed what Middle Eastern nations and those that want to see lasting peace in the region have to do now that Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar is dead.

>