Search

WATCH: Netanyahu confirms hostage shown in Hamas video is alive – what’s next?

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-confirms-hostage-shown-in-hamas-video-is-alive-whats-next/
Email Print

Hamas’s video footage providing proof of life of Avera Mengistu, the Israeli man held in Gaza for the past eight years, reignites the debate over what Israel can and should do to bring him back, as well as the other hostage and bodies of two fallen soldiers.