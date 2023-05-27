WATCH: New York’s CUNY Law School hides keynote speech by woman accusing Israel of ‘raining bullets and bombs’ on Palestinians

The City University of New York (CUNY) Law School released a video of a commencement ceremony speech in which the speaker accused Israel of “indiscriminate” murder, “raining bullets and bombs,” encouraging “lynch mobs against Palestinians,” and “settler colonialism.”

The City University of New York (CUNY) Law School had hidden the video at first after coming under intense criticism.

It was the second year in a row that the far-left law school’s commencement speaker devoted most of their address to spreading anti-Israel lies.

As the speaker, Fatima Mohammed, noted, both CUNY’s student body and faculty have endorsed the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

“This is the law school that passed and endorsed BDS on a student and faculty level, recognizing that absent a critical imperialism settler colonialism lens, our work and the school’s mission statement is void of value as Israel continues to indiscriminately rain bullets and bombs on worshipers, murdering the old, the young, attacking the funerals and graveyards as it encourages lynch mobs,” Mohammed said.

“We are the student body and faculty that fought back when the investor-focused administration attempted to cross the BDS picket line, saying loud and clear that Palestine can no longer be the exception to our pursuit of justice, that our morality will not be purchased by investors,” she said.

“May we rejoice in the corners of our New York City bedroom apartments and dining tables, may it be fuel for the fight against capitalism, racism, imperialism, and Zionism around the world,” she concluded.

The Anti-Defamation League said, “Graduations should be a place for all — not a time to denigrate students’ identities.”

“We are appalled to see such an egregious display of hostility toward ‘Zionists’ (which is how many Jews see themselves) and Israel in CUNY Law’s commencement address,” the ADL said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2RpvTrB9P_M&t=4588s